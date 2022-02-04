A historic bridge in the city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, will be temporarily removed for the passage of the luxury yacht of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

The Y721, the largest sailing yacht in the world, according to Boat International, will leave the shipyard in the city of Alblasserdam, also in the Netherlands, will pass through Rotterdam, and will reach the open sea.

The yacht is valued at US$ 500 million (about R$ 2.6 billion), is 127 meters long and has three masts. The bridge is 41 meters across the Nieuwe Maas River and 70 meters high at its highest point. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

+ US confirms conversation between Yellen and Guedes about Brazil’s entry into the OECD

Oceanco, the company behind the yacht’s construction, and Jeff Bezos will pay to remove the bridge, according to The Washington Post.

For the residents of Rotterdam, the Koningshaven Bridge, called “De Hef”, is a monument and should not undergo intervention.

The post Historic Bridge in Holland to be Removed for Yacht Passage by Jeff Bezos appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Historic #bridge #removed #Jeff #Bezos #yacht #passage