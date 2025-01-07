In 2024, the Real Club Náutico de Palma has hosted two World Championships (J70 and ClubSwan) and a European Championship (OK Dinghy), which have been added to its four major international regattas: Princess Sofía Trophy, PalmaVela, Copa del Rey MAPFRE and Ciutat de Palma Trophy. It has also organized an ocean regatta (Palma-Melilla-Palma) and the first edition of the Ciutat de Palma Canoeing. «I don’t think there is another club in the world with the level of activity of the RCNP -reasons the director of the entity, Manu Fraga-. The economic impact of these events in the city can be estimated at more than 40 million“, and we have also kept the sports teams and sea schools at full capacity.”

This historic season contrasts with its administrative situation, pending the resolution of a judicial process with the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) for the concession of the facilities it has occupied since its foundationin 1948.

It all started in 2015, when the RCNP requested from the APB a 20-year extension of the term in application of the State Ports Law from the expiration of its concession, at the beginning of 2023. The file was processed normally and in In 2019, the APB announced that in a few months its board of directors would vote on the extension of the deadline, which did not happen.

Instead, in 2020 the Port Authority requested a report from the State Attorney’s Office on whether the nature of the club’s contract allowed the extension. This concluded that the RCNP had a “service contract” and not a concession, and therefore the deadline could not be extended. The club claimed that the service contracts had ceased to exist in 2003 and that the APB had given it concessionary treatment for two decades. Subsequently, the Council of State ruled against equating the service contract with a concession.









Given this situation, and given that the APB never responded to the request to extend the deadline, The club decided to file a contentious administrative lawsuit in 2023 before the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands – which had previously ruled in favor of a Formentera company and against the APB in a similar case – for the “presumptive dismissal” of the file. He also requested recognition of the right to extend his concession. During the evidence phase of the judicial process, APB officials recognized that the RCNP had been given concession treatment, and in addition in May 2023 there was a modification of the State Ports Law that equates concession with any other type. of contract.

“If we analyze everything that has happened – explains the president of the RCNP, Rafael Gil, who is a lawyer by profession – it would be reasonable for us to do well, since weExtensive evidence corroborates that the APB has treated the club as a concession and, therefore, we have the right to request an extension of the deadline and an extension, as other port operators have achieved.».

In May of this year, 3,000 people demonstrated in Palma in favor of the RCNPwhich also has the support of all regional institutions for its irreplaceable social and sporting work.

As a yacht club, it is a non-profit sports entity whose mission is to promote sports and social activity. It is considered the “dean club” of the Balearic Islands for its connection to the Regatta Club, which was born in 1891 and which merged with the Spain Club to form the RCNP in 1948. Since then, it has been the reference for nautical activity in Mallorca as the promoter of some of the most traditional regattas. of Europe. It currently has more than 2,000 associated families and more than half a thousand federated athletes in its sailing, canoeing, inclusive paracanoe and cruising sections. His record is made up of 23 world titles, 18 European titles, 113 Spanish championships and cups and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We are an entity committed to sustainability, inclusion and the promotion of values, and our activities have a great economic impact for the city,” says Manu Fraga, who adds that “it is unacceptable that Spanish port legislation does not recognize the work of the yacht clubs when renewing concessions: We are non-profit entities that distribute social dividends“We cannot be compared or forced to compete with operators whose legitimate objective is the dividends of their shareholders.”

In addition, the Náutico self-finances all its activities, which are open to the city. The RCNP hopes that the authorities recognize its role as a public utility entity, a sporting and social reference.