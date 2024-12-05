Carolina Iglesias and Vcitoria Martín they went together to Martinez and brothers during Wednesday night, where they revealed a surreal scene they experienced when presenting a project to a “super flat” platform, as Martín described it.

“We wanted to sell a series project that we had thought and it was about two girls,” Victoria began, referring to the two of them. “We met with the director for zoom“he explained.

The director liked the idea, but there was one detail that did not convince him. “He told us that They already had a project where two women appeared and I told her that it wasn’t us,” the guest explained.

“I see more that Carolina is in the project and you are a dog“revealed the woman, visibly affected but by surrealism. “He told me I could be a chihuahua and fold it,” she laughed incessantly. “In addition, he gave another idea where I would be the thoughts of Carolina,” he added.

They did not accept the project, but they did leave room for jokes in the program. “What if it had been the other way around?” asked Coque Malla, referring to Carolina being the one who would play the dog. “Well there would be a series with me and a german shepherd“Victoria hesitated.