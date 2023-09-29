The average size of panels sold in Italy and around the world is increasing significantly; we went from around 43 inches in 2022 to almost 50 on average in 2023. With these data Hisense, the Chinese 360° technology giant, with more than a decade of experience on the Italian market, has introduced theHisense 100U7KQits new Mini-LED panel with truly impressive dimensions: we are in fact talking about a 100 inch which will arrive on the market in October, first through the Mediaworld sales point network and then also with other partners. If such particular cuts are usually not particularly interesting for us who in the end are gamers, in the case of the Hisense 100U7KQ we are talking about a Mini-LED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and therefore potentially suitable for gaming.

Hisense 100U7KQ Presented by the CEO of Hisense Italia in collaboration with Francesco Colonnese, former Inter player, one of Hisense’s main partners in Italy, the 100U7KQ is not a TV that goes unnoticed, also due to its dimensions, over 2.2 x 1.3 meters. It is a product designed for cinema, also thanks to its compatibility with HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced video standards and Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio. See also The Last of Us Part 1 has entered its gold phase, announces Naughty Dog The panel is a 4K VA Mini-LED with 1620 control zones capable of literally turning off the LEDs so as to reproduce more realistic and deeper blacks. Behind the body there is also a 60W 2.1.2 system, capable of guaranteeing clarity and bass even in the absence of a dedicated audio system. The proprietary operating system allows you to easily and quickly access the main streaming applications on the market, such as Netflix, but also RaiPlay or La7Play, without forgetting DAZN, where it is possible to watch the Italian football championship, a sport on which the Chinese giant is focusing strong to penetrate the Italian and European markets. The Hisense 100U7KQ with PS5 However, what interests us is that the TV was presented paired with a PS5, in order to underline the gaming capabilities of the panel, which range from support for VRR from 48 to 144Hz to that of AMD’s FreeSync Premium. Two elements that should allow a quality gaming experience at a relatively affordable price considering the size and technologies used: just under 5 thousand euros. See also Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Tifa cosplay from Xenon_ne is perfect Hisense 100U7KQ data sheet Display: 100-inch mini-LED with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160)

100-inch mini-LED with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) Control zones : 1620

: 1620 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Maximum brightness: 1600 nits

1600 nits HDR: HDR, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced

HDR, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced Motion: 120Hz ultra motion

120Hz ultra motion VRR : 48-144Hz

: 48-144Hz Anti-glare: Yes

Yes Connectivity: 2 x HDMI 2.1 + 2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.1 + 2 x HDMI 2.0 USB: 1 x USB 2.0 + 1 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 2.0 + 1 x USB 3.0 Audio : 2.1.2 60W compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual

: 2.1.2 60W compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual Power supply: internal

internal VESA support: yes, 200 x 200 millimeters

yes, 200 x 200 millimeters Dimensions:2235 × 500 × 1318 mm (with base); 2235 × 90 × 1286 mm (without base)

Mini-LED Hisense will focus heavily on Mini-LED technology this year, as it allows it to place its TVs in one market segment between the classic LEDs and the more expensive OLEDs. Although, upon closer inspection, all three segments are covered by Inter’s partner brand. This is because Mini-LED technology allows for more realistic blacks than classic LEDs, given that it gives the possibility of turning off entire areas of the panel which will consequently be darker. As we said on the Hisense 100U7KQ these areas will be 1620, a detail that guarantees rather precise control of the colors and the image. Let’s be clear, OLEDs still have an advantage in this regard, but they offer it at a higher price. And in a period in which prices seem to have gone crazy, saving a few hundred euros to have a clean and impactful image makes the difference. See also PlayStation Plus Premium: Persona 5 Royal demo is available for PS5 Hisense will continue its collaboration with Inter in the coming years This is especially valid for models with a lower diagonal that are inserted into the band left free between LEDs and OLEDs, to then try to attack the market with offers and an aggressive pricing policy to be even more competitive.



#Hisense #100U7KQ #arrives #Italy #price #specifications #100inch #MiniLED #panel