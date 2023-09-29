GP Qatar: still uncertainties in AlphaTauri

There is still a strong question mark at home AlphaTauri relating to Qatar Grand Prix, scheduled next week on the renovated Lusail circuit. The doubt is inherent to the line-up that the Faenza company will field, with the guaranteed presence of Yuki Tsunoda who, however, does not know with certainty who his teammate will be: he will be seen behind the wheel again Liam Lawsonor we will witness the expected Daniel Ricciardo’s return?

The official announcement after the simulator test

In this respect, in fact, there are no guarantees or official announcements coming from Red Bull, other than some statements released by the Team Principal of the Anglo-Austrian company, Christian Horner: “I know Daniel has his sights set on Qatar – revealed to Sky – will be in the simulator next week, and then we’ll make some decisions according to this”. However, again in reference to Ricciardo’s return, Horner does not want to take unitary risks, given the contract already signed by the Australian with AlphaTauri for 2024: “His recovery is progressing well and his place is fixed for next year – added the British manager – but perhaps he needs to hasten his return to Qataror maybe it would be better to wait another couple of weeks for Austin, which is a very bumpy circuit anyway?”

Ricciardo, who he was fractured the metacarpal of the left hand in the second free practice session in Holland, however, he wants to get back on track as soon as possible, also and above all due to his current conditions: “I feel like the recovery is getting better and betterand the simulator test will show my real situation – commented on the 33rd al West Australian – I really want to get back in the car, but we’ll know more next week.”. Meanwhile, Ricciardo has made other statements to Sky Italiathis time on the contract already signed for 2024: “It’s exciting to have a place on the grid for the next championship of the world. A year ago I didn’t know what I wanted, now I know.”