Arrigo Damadei died at the age of 39 due to a sudden illness. The young Carabiniere leaves his wife and a 4-year-old girl in pain

Tragedy in Sant’Angelo di Senigallia, in the province of Ancona. Arrigo Damadeia young 39-year-old Carabiniere, was found lifeless by his wife.

A news that shocked the entire community and all those who knew and loved that caring husband and father. The first reconstruction of the facts, published by local newspapers, tells of the painful discovery of his wife. She had gone out shopping and, on her return home, she saw her husband lying on the groundin the bathroom.

He tried to call him and shake him, but Arrigo Damadei doesn’t give hints of life, so he launched a desperate alarm to the rescue.

The health workers, after reaching the family home, tried to revive him for a long time, but in the end they had to give up and declare his death. A fatal illness that left him no way out. Arrigo would have turned 40 this year.

The pain for the death of Arrigo Damadei

He was well known in the community, he was a pinned by the Carabinieri of the command of Ostra Vetere. He leaves in pain his wife, his 4-year-old daughter, all the family, friends and those who knew him for the wonderful person who in these last hours is remembered on social networks.

Doctors think his death may have been caused by a sudden heart attack or from aaneurysm. Confirmation will come only with the results of theautopsy exam which will probably be done on his body. In the days leading up to the tragedy, the man had not shown any signs of discomfort and had never suffered from any disease in the past.

The great family of the Arma is gathered in his home for hold on to pain of his wife and child. He was a very reserved, good and generous man.

The 39-year-old had no health problems. He was at home in his day of restafter the previous night shift.