167 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, while the injured have risen to over 297, according to the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office, which states that “these figures are not definitive”.

“According to the data received – reads a statement – the highest number of children affected is in the Kiev region and Donetsk. To date, 928 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged by bombing, 84 of which have been completely destroyed” .