A much-loved face of Men and Women, a knight which has caused quite a stir, would have managed to leave the past behind him. The man would have finally found love again, completely forgetting about his ex-girlfriend for whom he suffered a lot.

The throne

Here’s who it is.

Men and Women: Former Knight Finds Love Again

The character we want to talk about is a man who managed to find fame following his participation in Men and women. Let’s talk about an ex knight which has caused much discussion both on and off the programme.

Men and Women Study

The man in question, in fact, had the opportunity to meet many women during his experience, but each of them turned out to be a strong disappointment. In the end, however, the one who managed to make him lose his head arrived, so much so that he abandoned the program and started a family.

Yes, because the knight and the sweet lady fell in love seriously and after a few years together they gave birth to the fruit of their love. A beautiful girl which looks a lot like both of them and which certainly represents their pride bigger. Their story, unfortunately, did not go as either of them wanted and the two broke up (and not even on good terms).

Sossio Aruta’s new love

Sossio Aruta

Well yes, the knight we talk so much about is precisely Sossio Arutawho took part in several editions of Men and women. In the last period the man appeared very conflicted and disappointed by the end of his love story for which he suffered a lot.

Ursula Bennardo she broke his heart even though she gave him the most important thing in his life: his daughter White. According to some sources, however, the man was caught in the company of a new fiancéea woman with whom he would have spent a relaxing weekend at the swimming pool.

The post

Obviously, not many things are known about the woman in question, as Sossio has not yet expressed himself and has not even confirmed this hypothesis. If this is the case, however, we are truly very happy for him, as a period full of joy, love and satisfaction awaits him. We can do nothing but wait to have some more scoop.