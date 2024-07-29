The Paris Olympics saw the tricolour shine thanks to the feat of Nicholas Martinenghiwho won the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke. An extraordinary result for the champion from Varese, already silver at the 2023 World Championships and gold in Budapest the previous year. With an exceptional time, Martinenghi beat his rivals, Adam Peaty and Nic Fink, who came in second place with equal merit, by two hundredths of a second.

Let’s get to know Nicolò Martinenghi better: Olympic gold medalist in Paris 2024

The images of the festive Martinenghi, immediately after exiting the pool, have gone around the world, arousing curiosity for a particular detail: circular marks along his back and shoulders. But what are they? These marks are the result of Cupping Therapy or “cupping,” a treatment that has roots in ancient Chinese medicine and has become very popular among athletes.

This method, which involves using cups to create suction on the skin, leaves round, purple bruises, but is known to improve blood circulation and help flush out toxins. Used to relieve muscle pain common in competitive athletes, plastic or glass cups are placed on the skin over painful areas, creating a vacuum by heating them with a flame. The cups stay in place for 5 to 15 minutes and are used in orthopedics, physiatry, and physical therapy. The practice is popular among swimmers such as Michael Phelps and Gregorio Paltrinieri, and is also enjoyed by celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Fedez.

Martinenghi’s swimming career was the result of a thoughtful choice. As a young man, in fact, he was passionate about basketballfollowing in the footsteps of his father Samuele, a former Serie B player. Martinenghi is also a big fan of Inter and follows football with passion.

Martinenghi is not only a champion in the pool, but also in his private life. He has been linked to his girlfriend for five years Adelaidewith whom he shares a discreet relationship away from the spotlight. Adelaide was at his side in Paris, ready to support Nicolò in one of the most important races of his career.

Nicolò Martinenghi’s triumph is not only a personal victory, but a symbol of determination, sacrifice and passion. His journey from world silver to Olympic gold shows that with dedication and commitment, any goal is possible. The whole of Italy celebrates this great result, which begins a promising Olympic adventure in Paris 2024.