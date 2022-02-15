From the measures proposed by the FIA, and approved yesterday in London by the Formula 1 commission, an aspect emerges that deserves to be emphasized. Both the International Federation and Liberty Media were not indifferent to the criticisms that emerged during the 2021 season, both from fans and in some cases even from the experts themselves.

Within an undoubtedly extraordinary championship, there have been episodes that have had a more or less long aftermath of controversy, starting with the non-raced but awarded Grand Prix of Spa.

In addition to the insult to the public, who actually paid to watch a race that never really started, there was also the assignment of half the points to the top ten, all after a few laps behind. the safety car.

In fact, respecting what had been the classification that emerged at the end of the qualifying tests, the victory went to Max Verstappen, ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, and the Dutchman left Spa with 12.5 points against 7.5 by Hamilton. All this, it must be emphasized, in line with the sporting regulations in force last year.

The FIA ​​has decided that starting from this season in a scenario such as that of the Belgian Grand Prix, no points will be awarded, regulating the conduct of the races that will end without having completed the scheduled distance.

If there are not at least two laps launched, there will be no score and award ceremony, while if the race will see the drivers cover a distance from two laps to 25% of the scheduled, the first five classified will acquire points in the standings, 6 to the winner, and to follow 4,3,2,1.

If the 2022 regulation had been in force last year, Hamilton would have been champion, an aspect immediately noticed yesterday by some insiders, but applying the new rules retroactively is a sterile exercise that would in fact rewrite many pages of the history of Formula 1.

Behind the number of Sprint races a real war

In the end, everything remained as it was, or even in 2022 there will be three weekends with the format that foresees the dispute of the sprint race on Saturday. Behind this apparent stability there was actually a tough confrontation that involved Liberty and the teams above all, divided on two fronts.

The holder of the commercial rights has pushed to bring the number of sprint races to six, a step announced with a lot of agreements already signed with the promoters of the host races, namely Imola, Spielberg and Interlagos (later confirmed on the calendar) and Bahrain, Montreal and Zandvoort, provided in the original calendar.

However, the increase in sprint races was taken up by some teams (the three top teams) to ask for an exception to the budget cap, or an increase of 2.65 million dollars justified with extra expenses required by the dispute of the six mini -racing.

A request that found strong opposition from other teams and recently McLaren CEO Zak Brown had come out and denounced everything.

“Some teams – said Brown – are still looking for excuses to increase the budget limit, an attempt to try to win the world championships with checkbooks. The constant pressure from some teams to increase the cost ceiling, motivating the request with the damage that can be reported in a sprint race, is a clear example. Last year it was clear that there were no substantial increases in damage due to the sprint qualifying ”.

In the absence of the necessary votes to authorize the increase from three to six races (the favorable opinion of eight out of ten teams is required) everything was set aside, with all due respect to Liberty and the top teams who tried to place a shot at their favor.

The verdict on the future of Masi has been postponed

Although important in the management of the races, the news made official yesterday by the FIA ​​did not contain the most awaited one, that is the result of the internal investigation that the International Federation has launched to shed light on the discussed events of the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The rumors according to which the figure of the race director will be restructured are reliable, but the question that many are asking is whether Michael Masi will still be at the helm of the next Bahrain Grand Prix.

Will the race director pay for the management of Yas Marina’s final laps? If the criterion adopted is the one used for the launch of the other innovations, there will be the risk that Masi will be sacrificed to satisfy the controversy that arose at the end of the race and still has not subsided.

But each case makes its own story, and the thorny decision that will in fact be the first hot potato for the new FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is not an easy solution, as confirmed by the request for a little more time. to deliberate everything.

Sacrificing Masi would be equivalent to admitting that something in the Abu Dhabi control room did not work, vice versa the risk is to rekindle the anger Mercedes, who four days after the end of the race of Yas Marina has given up to continue any legal action against the FIA , and it is difficult to assume that he did so without waiting for a counterpart.