Hirving Lozano has had a complex season with Napoli. The Mexican winger has been active with the celestial team, both as a starter and as a shock, but has suffered some injuries that have separated him from the team. The ‘Chucky’ was seriously injured in the 2021 Gold Cup and recently, in early December, suffered a craniofacial trauma in a Europa League game against Leicester City.
The Mexican winger was able to return to action shortly after this latest alarm, but will now miss some games after testing positive for COVID-19. The Neapolitan club shared the information through its social networks. The club mentioned that the case was detected after the molecular swab carried out in Mexico and that the player is vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will be kept in isolation at his home.
The Mexican footballer is in Mexico for the end of the year holidays. The last game that ‘Chucky’ played with Napoli was on December 22, in the surprising defeat against Spezia by the slightest difference. The 26-year-old footballer has played 26 games this season (20 in Serie A and six in the Europa League).
According to the most recent update of the Transfermarkt portal, the value of the Mexican soccer player went from 45 to 40 million euros from July to December.
The next match for Napoli, a team that is third in the Italian first division, will take place on January 6 against Juventus as a visitor. The Mexican is practically ruled out to participate in the duel against Vecchia Signora.
