After getting the last Professional League, River is preparing for 2022 and Marcelo Gallardo is working with the leaders to get new reinforcements.
In the last hours, the possibility of Lorenzo Faravelli, Independiente del Valle midfielder, arose and here we present it to you.
Faravelli emerged at Newell’s. After his beginnings in Leprosy, he went on loan to Unión Española and then to Gymnastics. El Lobo bought his pass, but then ended up going free to Huracán. He spent a year at the Globe and went to Ecuador with the pass in his possession.
In Independiente del Valle he found his place in the world and began to have more regularity in his game. He comes from living the best year of his career.
River will not have it easy. The 28-year-old midfielder also generated the interest of the U of Chile and Gremio. In sports, River’s proposal would be the most interesting.
Faravelli is a very intelligent player, who plays in the midfield and has an offensive vocation. It has classic characteristics of the typical Gallardo steering wheel.
Faravelli has one more year of contract in the Ecuadorian club. Is it time to bet on a sale to get money for it?
#Lorenzo #Faravelli #reinforcement #River
Leave a Reply