Hindley is no surprise. Yates out of the game. And Lopez…: this is what the Blockhaus told us
The analysis of the ninth stage of the 2022 Giro d’Italia won by Jai Hindley on the Blockhaus. The 26-year-old Australian from Bora finds an opportunity to regulate Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz in the sprint. Fourth Landa, in front of Almeida and Pozzovivo. Eighth Nibali with 34. Lopez remains in the pink jersey. Paolo Marabini’s comment in the studio with Chiara Soldi
