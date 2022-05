Oleh Psyuk, the Kalush Orchestra frontman who triumphed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, hailed his girlfriend to join the front line in Ukraine’s ongoing war against Russia. This is what we read in the Daily Mail. Psiuk was photographed hugging his girlfriend Oleksandra outside her hotel in Turin, Italy, after loading his belongings into a taxi, before leaving to defend Ukraine wearing his signature pink hat and a backpack.