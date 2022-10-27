Himshan Joint and Spine Center at University Hospital Sharjah announced the provision of comprehensive shoulder replacement surgery with modern technology in the United Arab Emirates.

Total shoulder replacement, also known as total shoulder arthroplasty, is a highly successful surgical procedure to relieve severe shoulder pain and help restore shoulder mobility, strength and function. More than 95% of patients who have this surgery do not experience pain afterwards. Most can also return to their usual activities and light sports.

For his part, a consultant orthopedic surgeon at Himchan Center for Joints and Spine, Dr. Seong Joon Park, recommended a complete shoulder replacement surgery to relieve arthritis pain that usually occurs due to fractures, rheumatic diseases, and torn tendons, pointing out that non-surgical treatments such as medications and treatment are no longer Natural is helpful in relieving pain, so; Joint replacement is a good option to consider.

He added: “The human shoulder is a ball joint and a handle. The rounded head (the ball) of the humerus fits into the shallow socket in the shoulder, and the soft cartilage covering the shoulder bones allows the bones to glide comfortably against each other. When these cartilage surfaces degenerate or disintegrate, the bone contacts “During a shoulder replacement, damaged areas of the shoulder joint are removed and replaced with artificial parts for a completely normal shoulder movement.”

He continued, “The technique of shoulder replacement surgery is very complex. It must be performed by an experienced and highly skilled surgical team. The surgeon must carefully evaluate the patient’s condition and discuss the appropriate type of replacement. Shoulder fillings are available in different shapes and sizes, and the surgeon replaces the damaged joint with a roller. Polished metal swirls in its smooth bowl.

“Instead of using artificial parts that resemble the natural shape of the shoulder joint, it is preferable to use a new type that can be reverse attached to the bones of the arm and shoulder to prevent slipping again and reduce any potential side effects, and this technique is recommended for people who have completely torn tendons,” Park explained. With severe upper arm muscle weakness or unsuccessful previous traditional shoulder replacement surgery, this technique also avoids restricting arm movement after surgery as patients often cannot fully raise their arms, which means they face difficulties that may reflect on life tasks and activities In these cases, the reverse design gives more stability because it allows the patient to use the strong deltoid muscle instead of the rotator cuff to raise the arm, and the reverse technique is recommended for patients with a cuff tear Partially rotated to prevent movement of the shoulder.

He went on to say, “Most patients stay in the hospital three to five days after surgery, and start physical therapy the next day. The patient also starts moving fingers, wrist and elbow, and can start some shoulder movements the day after surgery, and patients can go back to office work. 2-3 weeks after surgery. They may need an extra 2-3 weeks if their job requires physical work.”

He added: “We are proud of the scientific reference work, which has increased the confidence of patients in Himshan Center internationally and in the UAE in particular. Every patient who underwent shoulder replacement surgery at Himshan Center at University Hospital Sharjah is very satisfied. And enjoy a normal life again. Physiotherapists who specialize in post-operative treatments are available for obtaining Thus, the Himchan team at University Hospital Sharjah constantly strives to improve the quality of life for each patient, providing outstanding medical care to elderly patients who can easily develop shoulder arthritis as well as younger patients with severe shoulder diseases and injuries.”