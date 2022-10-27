The crew of the MiG-31 fighter destroyed the Su-24 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the crews of MiG-31 aircraft perform air patrol tasks.

According to the military department, during one of the sorties, the crew discovered an air target. After confirming the control point that the target was an enemy aircraft, an air-to-air missile was launched. As a result, the Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft was destroyed.

“The enemy aircraft, when approaching the line of contact, tried to maneuver to disrupt the attack. They launched long-range missiles, illuminated them, then, using the commands of the airborne radar station, discovered the disappearance of the enemy aircraft tag, and received confirmation from the air control center that the target was hit – the Su-24 aircraft. We continued our duty in the air, we didn’t observe any more targets, ”said Alexander, commander of the MiG-31 aircraft.

Earlier, on October 25, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 in the Mykolaiv region and hit a helicopter park in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It is noted that seven shells of HIMARS and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and three American HARM anti-radar missiles were also shot down in the air in the regions of the Kherson region and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video recording of combat sorties by the crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers to destroy the military infrastructure and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to that, on October 23, the Ministry of Defense published footage showing the crews of Su-25 fighter jets launching missile strikes on camouflaged facilities and equipment of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

