Red Bull, a record 2023

The RB19 designed by the work group directed by Adrian Newey is guaranteeing the team Red Bull The best league start in its history in Formula 1. Not even in the extraordinary 2011, at the time of the couple formed by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber had managed to collect 10 successes in as many races, stopping ‘only’ at 6.

Also considering the end of 2022, Red Bull has put together a streak of 11 consecutive victories, equaling the record set by the 1988 McLaren of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the last British Grand Prix. The team can also shortly target the personal best of 13 season hits, set in 2013.

In the background remain the 19 victories and 20 pole positions in a single season for the dominant Mercedes W07 of 2016figures that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez could reach by continuing to lead the group in the remaining 11 rounds of the 2023 world championship. The idea of ​​an en plein of victories is starting to rebound in the paddock, and even at Red Bull we are starting to talk about it without great superstition.

Damon Hill Thought

Asked about it by The Independent, the 1997 world champion and commentator for British television, Damon Hillsuggested that a run-up to win all the scheduled races could keep the spotlight of media interest until the end of the championship: “Winning all the grands prix in one season is something no one has ever managed to do. They’ll keep saying they don’t think about it, but they wish they did. My experience says they won’t, that Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton could break their streak of victories. But if it doesn’t happen, Max can take all the victories between now and the end. It would be an incredible achievement for both him and Red Bull e it would add great tension to the final races of the season“.