There is an idea that the investment world is reserved only for those who earn a lot of money, which turns away people with more modest incomes. Taking into account the high cost of living in different regions of the country, it is difficult to imagine how most Brazilians manage to survive. If paying the bills already seems impossible for some people, how do you save money to invest?

However, it is possible to find suitable investment options to leverage financial resources even when limited, especially in a country like Brazil where the average monthly salary is R$ 2853, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) relating to the first quarter of 2023.

To start investing, the most important act is to save, say specialists interviewed by This Is Money. Saving part of the money received, regardless of the standard of living or monthly income, is fundamental, in addition to adopting a more modest lifestyle and lowering the cost of living.

“The act of investing means leveraging the money saved, that is, the money we keep and which allows us to partially or fully compensate for the loss of value caused by inflation. The objective of the investment, therefore, is to avoid the devaluation of this money, especially in an emerging country like Brazil, where costs and prices increase by an average of 10% to 20% a year”, Reinaldo Domingos, president of the Brazilian Association of Financial Education Professionals (Abefin).

According to financial educator Simone Sgarbi, the secret to investing even with little money is to have a well-organized financial cash flow and an already defined monthly investment budget, as if it were a bill to be paid every month. “As soon as you receive your salary, the first thing to do is invest and then live with the remaining balance. The person can set 5% or 10% of their income, which means that if they earn two thousand reais a month, they can start investing 100 or 200 reais, but it is possible to invest less than that”, she says.

Types of investments

Finance specialists list some types of possible investments for those with a more modest income. To begin with, the person who wants to invest needs to have a CPF and a brokerage account, which can be the bank itself or an independent one.

Then, to choose the type of investment, one must take into account the need for liquidity, that is, the probability of the individual needing the money invested immediately or in a short term. “For those who need liquidity, investments are important so that the money does not remain in an account, without income, because, due to inflation, this money loses value over time”, says Pierre Obserson de Souza, professor of finance from FGV EAESP.

Obserson says that there are a number of investment options for those who want to be able to withdraw their money quickly, from the savings account, which has the advantage of being very simple, to accounts in digital banks, which offer higher remuneration than the savings for deposited money. “In addition, there are fixed income investment funds, ideal for those who need liquidity, as they are funds with low management fees, whose money can be redeemed at any time”, says the professor.

“Although some people don’t consider savings an investment, it is, despite having a lower yield than the Selic (basic interest rate). Currently, savings yields around 8% or 9% a year, while the Selic is at 13.75%. This means that, by opting for savings, the individual will offset the inflationary loss to a lesser extent than with other investments”, explains Domingos.

In addition to savings and accounts in digital banks, among the types of investment possible in the short term are the Direct Treasury, which uses the Selic as a reference and can be purchased from R$ 30; the Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB), which can be made from R$ 1; Real Estate Letter of Credit (LCI), Agribusiness Letter of Credit (LCA), CDBs, LCIs and LCAs generate good returns between two to five years.

Still in the short term, there are shares of real estate funds, which can be purchased for less than R$ 50, and even investments in gold. As for those who have the possibility of investing with a longer term, Obserson highlights the recently created RendA+ treasury bonds, which will generate a more stable income after the investment period.

“Whether in the short or long term, the most important thing is that investors try to be consistent in their investment habits, trying to save a little money each month, since the great advantage of the investments mentioned is that, in general, they can start from low amounts”, says the FGV professor.

Another tip is to outline the investor’s profile by defining the degree of risk that the person wants to deal with when investing. “For a conservative person there are fixed income and CDBs from financial institutions from R$1, treasury bonds for less than R$40 and, if the person likes to invest in real estate, he can buy shares of real estate funds for less than R$ 50”, says Sgarbi.

However, if the person has a more daring profile, they can invest in variable income by buying shares of the most diverse values ​​from R$ 10.

Saving and investing are, therefore, fundamental actions to protect and leverage money. Even with lower incomes, it is possible to find adequate investment options, being crucial to be aware of the cost of living and the loss of purchasing power generated by inflation so that a stable and secure financial future can be guaranteed.
























