Threats of withdrawal

In the long break before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the declarations of Max Verstappenwho had expressed all his disappointment for the change of format implemented by Formula 1 in view of the fourth round of the world championship. In addition to reiterating all his opposition to the modification of the weekend programme, the reigning world champion had even admitted that he wanted to seriously consider the withdraw if there had been other news of this kind in the top flight.

Between controversy and clashes

Statements that had been commented by two former drivers such as Ralf Schumacher and Damon Hill, who had urged the Dutchman to pass from words to deeds. Today, at the end of the Sprint race in Baku, the 1996 world champion was even tougher and more direct towards the Red Bull driver, especially after the other statements made by the latter and after the sparks with George Russell, with the which was involved in a close fight at the start.

“Let’s Eliminate Artificial Emotions”

In addition to insulting the English Mercedes driver after a spat with the latter, Verstappen once again reiterated his opposition to this new format in the post-race press conference: “All these formats that create artificial emotions should be eliminated – commented – I think it’s important to focus on having more cars that can fight to win and get back to the usual format with free practice, qualifying and the race. To tell the truth, today’s qualifying bored me. I like doing a particular qualifying and putting all my effort into it, like yesterday’s, which obviously involved me 100%. Having to redo everything this morning really bored me”.

Hill hard on Verstappen

Statements that have not found the liking of Damon Hillwho heavily criticized the number 1 of Red Bull to the microphones of Sky Sports: “I don’t know what Verstappen wants, maybe we should hand him the world title immediately – said the 62-year-old Briton with a sarcastic joke – are words from resentful, of one who does not know how to lose. Whether you’re thinking about tomorrow, about the important points for the championship, you have to leave everything behind.”