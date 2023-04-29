For reasons to be ascertained, Samuele Briggi’s car went off the road and crashed into a concrete wall, only to catch fire

Another terrible road accident on Italian roads occurred last night, this time in Rottofreno, in the province of Piacenza. Samuel Briggi, a 28-year-old boy, went off the road with his car. The car then caught fire leaving no escape.

The incident took place around 3:00 last night, at the entrance to the municipality of Rottobranoin the province of Piacenza.

Samuele was aboard his car, a Toyota, when for reasons still under investigation he lost driving control and ended up crashing into a concrete wall placed beside the roadway.

The car, completely crumpled, has caught fire immediately and the flames began to envelop the passenger compartment in which the 28-year-old was closed.

A agent of Metronotte Piacenzawho was on duty and passing through those parts during his usual patrol, noticed the flames and immediately stopped to check.

The guard got out of his car and with the fire extinguishers supplied attempted to tame the flames and to open the doors of the Toyota. His efforts, however, were in vain.

Samele Briggi died charred

On the spot, alerted by the night watchman himself, the medical rescuers.

Two medical cars from Castel San Giovanni and Piacenza, together with the ambulance of the San Nicolò Red Cross, sent several nurses and doctors to the scene of the accident, who, however, could do nothing but ascertain the death by Samuel Briggi.

The young man he was recently transferred to Rottofrenowhere he was probably returning tonight.

The authorities have opened an investigation into the incident, posing the vehicle is impounded and placing the body of Samuel at the disposal of a coroner, on which it will be carried out an autopsy.

Just a few days ago, at the tollbooth of the A58 Teemat the entrance to the outer east ring road of Milan, another young man died after his car crashed and took fire.

Again they are unknown causes of the accident and if the boy, who was only 19 years old and whose personal details are not yet known, had an illness.