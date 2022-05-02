Through social networks, users reported the presence of Hilary Duff at the Sun Forum Mexico to witness the concert of the band The Killers. This happened on the night of Sunday, April 29.

The American actress appeared on the show with her husband matthew koma and many attendees were surprised, since the celebrity was located in the general area, where she kindly agreed to take photos with all the people who approached her, and did not choose to go to a VIP place.

But that was not all. In networks, photos and videos of Hilary Duff walking the streets of the Mexico City. In these you could see the actress predisposed to share moments with her fans.

Hilary Duff was captured in Mexico during a concert by The Killers. Photo: Instagram

Hilary Duff shares her experience giving birth naturally

On March 27, 2021, Hilary Duff gave birth to her third daughter. The singer also shared what her experience was like giving birth in the water.

“I feel ready to share some photos from Mae’s birthday. To feel safe in childbirth I needed to have the right support: I needed a perfect space, minimizing pressure, humour, calm and people I could lean on. My husband held my arm when I wanted to climb walls. And my little Molly (midwife) sat with me when she needed it most, to help me stay calm and calm. She really enjoyed seeing me sitting in my dog’s underpad after her water broke,” she commented on Facebook.

Hilary Duff shares intimate images of her last birth. Photo: Hilary Duff/Facebook.

Hilary Duff lashes out at millennials for not respecting quarantine

When in March 2020 the pandemic hit the entire world and the quarantine restrictions were tougher, Hilary Duff published a video where she called attention to the youngest for not staying at home and exposing people more likely to COVID-19. to get sick.

“To all of you millennials who continue to party, please go home and stop killing older people,” he said.