This Sunday, early in the morning, the Security and Emergency services treated a hiker who had been injured in the Castillo de la Luz, located in La Alberca, Murcia.

At 8:49 a.m., the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call alerting that a woman needed health care after spraining her ankle while walking through the Lost Valley.

Local Police, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council and Environmental Agents were mobilized to the scene and accessed the top of the Castillo de La Luz, the area where the affected person was located. The 38-year-old woman had suffered a sprain and had severe pain in her ankle. After rescuing her, she was immobilized on a stretcher and transferred by Security and Emergency personnel. Once in the parking area, she traveled to the hospital using her own means.