As had already emerged in recent days, further confirmations are arriving on the collaboration ongoing between Toys for Bob And Microsoft Xbox for the development of a new game by the team behind the recent ones Crash Bandicoot and Spyro.
Microsoft recently concluded the maxi-acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which also included the team in question. The latter, however, decided to become independent by redeeming itself from the conglomerate and thus becoming a full-fledged indie team, with the approval of Microsoft.
This maneuver, however, seems to imply a certain collaborative relationship between what is now Activision's parent company Blizzard and Toys for Bob in its new indie form, which should lead to the development of at least one joint game between the two labels.
A new game similar to the typical Toys for Bob ones
Already in the press release confirming the separation from Activision and Microsoft, the Toys for Bob team reported that it was confident in a possible relationship of partnerships with Xbox and, based on what was reported by Windows Central through unidentified internal sources, it seems that this collaboration has been confirmed.
These sources would have reported that, during an internal team conference, this collaboration would have been announced for a new game, which is expected to be “similar to games Toys for Bob have made in the past.” In fact, the desire to become independent was also linked to the desire to maintain one's own style, which nowadays could find little space within the triple-A gaming market.
Considering that the major franchises on which the studio has worked, namely Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, as well as Skylanders, remain in the hands of Microsoft and Activision, it is possible that the new collaborative project is a new chapter belonging to the series in question, but We're waiting to find out what it is.
#Xbox #Toys #Bob #teaming #game #makers #Crash #Spyro
Leave a Reply