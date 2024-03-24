As had already emerged in recent days, further confirmations are arriving on the collaboration ongoing between Toys for Bob And Microsoft Xbox for the development of a new game by the team behind the recent ones Crash Bandicoot and Spyro.

Microsoft recently concluded the maxi-acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which also included the team in question. The latter, however, decided to become independent by redeeming itself from the conglomerate and thus becoming a full-fledged indie team, with the approval of Microsoft.

This maneuver, however, seems to imply a certain collaborative relationship between what is now Activision's parent company Blizzard and Toys for Bob in its new indie form, which should lead to the development of at least one joint game between the two labels.