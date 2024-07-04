The Italian government continues to flaunt the reform of the Highway Code, but its final approval is still pending. there is no trace. For some time now, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini has been “hoping” that this could happen by the summer, but this should not be the case. Indeed, according to Asaps, it was conceivable, almost certain, that the mini-reform of the regulation already approved in March by the Chamber fail to cross the finish line in the Senate by August 10the day of the fateful break for the senators.

New Highway Code

And it is the same association that complains through an official note: in the Senate the 50 and more have continued hearings of associations, unions, bodies and private individuals who have expressed appreciation towards the reform, even if there are many proposed changes that almost certainly will not be included in a text that has already been approved. “The will is to do it quickly: maybe badly, but do it”complains Asaps, which speaks of the new Highway Code as a “armored articulated vehicle”.

The reform slipped to September?

“No ‘hard fist’ during the worst months on the roads, those of the summer exodus, with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists as predestined victims. 33 deaths also in the last weekend with 19 motorcyclists! No, we are not there – the association’s lament – In Europe we are losing positions compared to the goals that other nations achieve by implementing patrols and technological resources to use. We are not, we are tied to slogans, to ‘free for all’, to ‘it won’t happen to me’, to battles in courtrooms with speed cameras and breathalyzers. Greater attention was needed on the topic, without wasting time in exhausting discussions that are useful to no one”.

Many shadows, few lights

According to Asaps, there are many unresolved dark points: more delicate aspects are those related to the approval of speed cameras, the mini-suspension of the license applicable only to 3% of current drivers with less than 20 points, alcohol and drugs and a series of other critical issues. “Italian roads are once again being considered as racetracks, drivers are now skilled smartphone users while driving, signs are optional, people drive by memory and finding a road block is rare. In short, postponed to Septemberlike at school. Unless a miracle happens in the classrooms of Palazzo Madama…”concludes the ASAPS note.