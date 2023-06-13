When the phone gets very hot, the famous message “The device needs to cool down before you can use it again” appears, which is a sign that appears when the device is exposed to high temperatures.

When this warning message appears, many of us resort to using quick cooling methods to return the phone to its normal operation.

But the director of an insurance company Protect Your BubbleJames Brown, warned of two methods of rapid “cooling” that can damage your device.

He said: “Our phones are rarely out of our hands, but during a heat wave, it is very easy for these devices to overheat dangerously, which affects battery life and may cause the device to shut down temporarily.”

Two dangerous ways to “cool”

The first way

But he warned that storing the device where the temperature is below freezing is not good for the iPhone or others in general, so the same applies to leaving your phone inside the refrigerator or water cooler.

Brown explained: “Doing so will lead to the formation of condensation inside your phone, which will damage the device in the long run.”

The second way

Brown also warned against dipping the phone in water to make it cool “by force”. Even if the device is modern and water-resistant, this step has serious consequences, as parts of the device may be damaged.

so, what is the solution?

In short, it’s easier and smarter to keep your phone in the shade.