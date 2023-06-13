Berlusconi, Coppi: “He gave ties to his friends, he gave me the cash”

The death of Silvio Berlusconi also closed a long chapter of judicial cases against him, his historic lawyer Fausto Coppi tells the last meeting with his client, little before hospitalization. “We met last time – Coppi tells La Stampa – here at Rome just before admission to do the point of the situation“. And he reveals that “there had been the favorable sentences of Siena and Rome. The problem they were the any appeals of these sentences and the rumors circulating about a file opened by the Florence prosecutor’s office on the terrorist massacres of ’93 on which we have had no guarantee notice or confirmation of his possible involvement. He was bitter“.

Read also: After Silvio, Salvini matters less: with the elections Meloni can take everything

Read also: Berlusconi dead. Now Forza Italia also risks dying. Here because

couples reveals background on Berlusconi. “On a human and personal level – continues Coppi in La Stampa – it was very pleasant. From the point of view professional Berlusconi had a lot trust in the work of its lawyers, he wasn’t anxious and it wasn’t nagging. The accusations that have been moved to him are all fell how many except in Cassation with the famous television rights trial. With a sentence that gave rise to many controversy and on which there would still be much to discuss”. Coppi says that Berlusconi had boxes of ties which was done by a trusted craftsman. “He kept them for give them to your guests. He gave me all the cash“. He says he will miss him: “He is one of personages that have made history“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

