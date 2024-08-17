New Big Houses.- The Diocese of Nuevo Casas Grandes and dozens of parishioners gathered this week in the vicinity of Laguna Fierro, in order to carry out the traditional mass to ask for rain in the region, as a blessing for the production of the primary sector and the prosperity of the communities in general.

The appointment for the Eucharist was at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday the 15th, where certainly the drought this year has been extreme and consequently Laguna Fierro itself had dried up almost entirely, but now it is slowly recovering its level with the isolated rains that have been recorded in recent days.

In fact, that afternoon the windy weather and cloudy sky threatened to rain while the parishioners and priests of the Diocese of Nuevo Casas Grandes were holding mass on the shores of Laguna Fierro, organized to ask for rain as a tradition that takes place at this time of year, which is usually severe for the region.

As requested, many of the parishioners brought their chairs to sit on, especially the housewives, and there was also someone who brought an umbrella, since the grounds of Laguna Fierro lack trees or any shelter to protect against the rain.

Attendees were asked not to bring flavored drinks or food to the ceremony, in order to maintain the solemnity of the Mass in a “decorous and devout manner,” which could denigrate the sacred moment of the Eucharistic Sacrifice and prayer, limiting themselves to pure water to avoid dehydration.

More than 10 parish priests gathered in a small temple with a tent that was set up for them, where some parishioners were able to stay while others stayed around, making approximately 200 people, many of them elderly people who did not care about the adverse weather to remain standing and attentive to the mass.

It should be noted that, to date, the Diocese, which celebrated its 24th anniversary last July, does not have a formally assigned Bishop, after the one in charge of the Nuevo Casas Grandes area, Jesús José Herrera Quiñones, was commissioned to Culiacán since September of last year.

Instead, the priest Antonio Quezada Valdez has been appointed as Diocesan Administrator, where the Catholic community of the Diocese of Nuevo Casas Grandes is still waiting for a spiritual leader to be appointed, who would be the sixth Bishop when appointed.