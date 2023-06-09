High school students from Good viewEl Fuerte, still do not have classes because of the hell that the classrooms represent with the high temperatures that are occurring in that area of ​​northern sinaloa. Without air conditioning in the classrooms it is impossible to carry out the teaching-learning process as it should.

For this reason, to exert pressure, the parents took over the campus to demand that a substation and a transformer be installed for them.

Not only that, but a commission approached Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to discuss the issue. It is hoped that with the intervention of Rocha Moya the problem will be resolved. This problem is not exclusive to the school but to others.

Problems in schools abound, as the governor can see on his tours, which has caused annoyance in him because they have not been resolved. And the problem can be exacerbated when the heat tightens more.