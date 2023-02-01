RBC: Bachin, the founder of AgriVolga, announced the dependence of sour cream production on imports

Russian food producers managed to cope with problems with packaging and equipment that arose in the spring of 2022 due to Western sanctions, but dependence on imported enzymes creates a serious problem for the dairy industry. About it in an interview RBC said the founder of the agricultural holding “AgriVolga” Sergei Bachin.

“If suddenly Europe imposes sanctions on dairy cultures, then we will not have sour cream in Russia. We will not be able to produce it, because the dependence here is total,” Bachin warned.

The businessman explained that, first of all, we are talking about biosourdoughs, for the production of which there are no factories in Russia. According to Bachin, the experimental biofactory in Uglich and small laboratories “that are trying to do something” cover no more than 10 percent, and “in fact, even less of the total volume of starters that are required.”

Earlier, Kommersant wrote that yogurt producers in Russia had warned about the risk of a shortage of modified starches. The supply of ingredients from European countries has stopped due to sanctions, and domestic production is constrained by a shortage of raw materials.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, commenting on this information, stated that the production of modified starches, which are used as thickeners, is under the control of the department. The authorities stressed that dairy producers are currently “working steadily and are provided with everything necessary.”