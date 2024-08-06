High on Lifethe video game from Squanch Games that came out in 2022, is getting its own animated TV series. JB Smoove is in charge of the production. It’s possible that this actor and comedian will also participate as the star.

There is no announcement yet, but it is likely, as their company Alternate Side Productions is involved. The original developers of this title are also involved.

That is, Squanch Games, but they have the support of Striker Entertainment. JB Smoove being involved is great for a lot of people. The reason is that this artist was involved with High on Life; he was the one who played Gus, who is one of the main characters in this one.

Smoove spoke to a well-known media outlet about this announcement and could not contain his enthusiasm that this proposal will reach a new format with greater diffusion.

Fountain: Twitter.

According to the actor ‘When Squanch Games initially approached JB Smoove — I like to speak in the third person — to voice a character in their amazing video game High on Life, my first question was ‘what would this character look like?’‘.

To the above, he added ‘I was told it would be a shooting fish… which makes perfect sense to me!’. Then, he highlighted ‘As a vegan, I think fish should have the right to defend themselves. Isn’t that right?’.

EXCLUSIVE: JB Smoove is set to produce a comedy animated series based on the video game ‘High On Life.’ There’s also a good chance the actor may star https://t.co/bsEfiVusnZ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 5, 2024

Speaking about the program, Smoove noted ‘And now that I’m partnering with Squanch Games and Striker Entertainment to adapt the hilarious High on Life into a series, it seems like it was inevitable!’.

The actor also declared ‘They invited me to join them in the gaming world and now I’m helping them enter the world of television’JB Smoove highlighted how strange and wonderful this title is, as well as how fun its respective series will be.

Source: Squanch Games.

It is not known which animation studio or channel or platform the series will arrive on. Adaptations from video games to TV are the order of the day, from League of Legends until Horizon.

