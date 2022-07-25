STab high jumping star Armand Duplantis has made his first outdoor world championship title perfect with a world record at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene. The 22-year-old Swede crossed 6.21 meters on Sunday (local time) at the end of the World Cup, beating the old record by one centimeter. He also secured a bonus of $100,000.

For Duplantis it is the third world record this year. On March 7th he had crossed 6.20 meters at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade and two weeks earlier in the same place 6.19 meters. In pole vaulting, world records achieved indoors and outdoors are equivalent.

For Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, fourth at the World Championships, the dream of a medal has not yet come true. After jumping 5.87 meters it was the end of the line for the 23-year-old from Leverkusen, who finished seventh. Lita Baehre had recently improved to 5.90 meters at the German championships, but needed many attempts. “In a championship you have to jump every height in the first attempt, the timing wasn’t quite right,” he said on ARD, but still said about his performance and the height: “That was the best championship I had.”

Oleg Zernikel even came in fifth. The Olympic ninth from Landau also overcame 5.87 meters, but needed fewer attempts up to that point. It was the first time in his career that he took that height. Torben Blech from Leverkusen was eliminated in qualifying. “It was the best competition in my career so far,” said Zernikel on ARD and said about Duplantis: “He jumps so easily, he makes it easy, and we work at 5.87.”







World record over 100 meters hurdles – Gold for Mihambo

Duplantis’ gold jump was not the only world record that was set on the last day of the World Championships in the American state of Oregon: Nigerian Tobi Amusan cleared the 100 meter hurdles in the semifinals in 12.12 seconds, setting a new record that she even broke in the final still undercut by 0.6 seconds. There was gold for that, but it wasn’t another world record for the 25-year-old because of too much tailwind. Britany Anderson of Jamaica took the silver in 12.23 seconds, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took the bronze.

From a German point of view, long jumper Malaika Mihambo ensured a conciliatory conclusion. With 7.12 meters she won the title on the last day of the first World Championships in the USA. Ese Brume of Nigeria secured silver with 7.02 meters. Bronze went to the Brazilian Leticia Oro Melo, whose first and only valid jump of 6.89 meters was enough. “It was only 7.12 meters today, but I’m still very happy that I was able to defend my title,” said Mihambo, who missed the world annual best by just one centimeter.

On the other hand, there was no German medal for decathlete Niklas Kaul. The 2019 world champion came sixth in Eugene with 8434 points. Frenchman Kevin Mayer won the World Championship with 8816 points. Silver went to Pierce Lepage of Canada with 8701 points ahead of Zachery Ziemek who collected 8676 points. Leo Neugebauer was tenth with 8182 points, Kai Kazmirek came in twelfth with 8113 points. Tim Nowak finished 18th with 7008 points after failing in the pole vault.







Golden degree for the USA

The hosts also had reason to celebrate on the last day of the World Cup in their own country. Over the 4×400 meters, both the Americans and the Americans ran away from the competition. The men needed 2:56.17 minutes for gold, the world record of 2:54.29 minutes, which has been valid since 1993, remained out of reach. Jamaica took silver and Belgium took bronze. In the final race of the World Championships, 400-meter hurdles world champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin led her team to a superior victory ahead of Jamaica and Great Britain.

Olympic champion Athing Mu also won the world title over the 800 meters in front of her home crowd. In Eugene she defended her lead in the final meters and was 0.08 seconds faster than Keely Hodgkinson of England in 1:56.30 minutes. The 20-year-old had already won silver at the Olympics in Tokyo. Bronze went to Mary Moraa from Kenya.

World Cup gold over the 5000 meters, on the other hand, goes to Norway. Favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen secured the world title in 13:09.24 minutes, 0.74 seconds ahead of Jacob Krop from Kenya. Oscar Chelimo from Uganda took bronze. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sam Parsons was knocked off last. The German champion Mohamed Mohumed from Dortmund and Maximilian Thorwirth from Düsseldorf were no longer there in the final.