The administration of Zaporozhye announced the start of issuing Russian birth certificates

Russian birth certificates began to be issued in the Zaporozhye region. About it RIA News Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said.

So, the document can already be obtained in Melitopol, Berdyansk and Energodar. In addition, young parents in the region will be able to take advantage of all support measures. Rogov stressed that we are talking about all the benefits that little Russians rely on.

Earlier, Volodymyr Rogov called for the abolition of the state border between the regions of southern Ukraine and Russia. He compared the border with Russia with the Berlin Wall and cited data according to which 60-68 percent of the inhabitants of East Berlin and the GDR had relatives in West Berlin and the FRG. Rogov recalled that the Germans did not hold a referendum, but simply demolished the Berlin Wall and began to live in a single state. “We are no worse than the Germans,” he stressed.