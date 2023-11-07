NAfter the billion-dollar takeover of the American seed company Monsanto in 2018, Bayer promised its investors that it would reduce net debt to between 26 and 28 billion euros by 2022. The pharmaceutical and agrochemical company clearly failed in this – and a year later, the new CEO Bill Anderson even has to contend with a much higher value. The mountain of debt is expected to total around 36 billion euros by the end of the year.

This is particularly problematic because the DAX group from Leverkusen also assumes that it will not generate any free financial resources. Anderson had to cut the free cash flow forecast in July from 3 billion euros to zero. This did not happen even in the years in which the costs for settlements and legal disputes surrounding glyphosate hit the company in the double-digit billion range.