Liverpool, accustomed to playing in the UEFA Champions League, will have to settle for playing the second most important international tournament in the area at club level and for this fourth day of their adventure they will have to visit Toulouse of France in Group E.
Below we leave you all the necessary information for the preview of this match
City: Toulouse, France
Stadium: Stade de Toulouse
Date: Thursday, November 9
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina and 11:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: DirecTV
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Le Havre
|
1-2D
|
Ligue 1
|
Montpellier
|
3-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Liverpool
|
5-1D
|
UEL
|
Reims
|
1-1
|
Ligue 1
|
Brest
|
1-1
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton Town
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
1-2V
|
EFL CUP
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Toulouse
|
5-1V
|
UEL
|
Everton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson and Gakpo will also not be in principle for the match.
In the case of the French, they will also have a player who arrives as a doubt for this match. This player is Aboukhlal. Totally ruled out we find Genreau.
Toulouse: Subtractions; Mikkel Desler, Moussa Diarra, Nicolaisen, Gabriel Suazo; Aron Donnum, Niklas Schmidt, Cásseres, Vincent Sierro, César Gelabert; Thijs Dallinga
Liverpool: Alison; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones; Salah, Luis Díaz, Núñez.
Toulouse 1-3 Liverpool
