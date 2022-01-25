High Cholesterol: Changing your habits in the morning by taking the correct amount of water before breakfast can help regulate blood sugar

L’water it is an essential element for the well-being of the organism and can also be useful for those who suffer from high cholesterol, as it helps dilute fats in the blood. Proper hydration is essential for controlling glycemia and can also help and lose weight. According to some studies, 1-2 liters of water a day can help you lose weight, especially if it replaces sugary drinks. For those suffering from diabetes it is therefore essential to have a glass available every time you are thirsty but you must not overdo it. The advice is to take it in small quantities throughout the day.

High cholesterol: a good habit to follow in the morning

For those who have the high cholesterol It is advisable to drink 4 glasses of water as soon as you get up, on an empty stomach and very slowly. Once this is done you must wait at least 45 minutes before having breakfast. This little daily habit can help you keep that under control glycemia. Before changing your habits, it is always advisable to consult a doctor or an expert to avoid running into other health problems and be sure to behave correctly for your specific needs.

