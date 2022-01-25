A resident of the English city of Kirby, Merseyside, experienced 16 miscarriages in 20 years, but did not despair and was able to give birth to three children. The story of a woman who unexpectedly became a mother for the second time publishes Daily Mirror.

Emma White, 38, said her miscarriage story began when she was very young. 12 years ago, the woman still managed to endure and give birth to her daughter Molly Rose, and after that she decided that she was done with the children.

However, soon the British met her love and her future husband, 41-year-old Joe, who immediately told her that he was dreaming of children. “I told him no. But after about two weeks, I realized that I was in love with him and so happy that all I can think about is that I want children from him! White noted. She ended up getting pregnant twice and miscarrying twice.

Despite the despair, the woman did not stop trying to get pregnant, but the third time the miscarriage occurred right on her birthday. “After I lost my twins, I knew this was the end. I just couldn’t do it again. Joe completely understood me, ”said the Briton.

See also Spartak fired the head coach Related materials:

Just a month later, she found out that she was carrying four children. Difficulties with pregnancy arose in the third month – after the examination, the doctors told White that she had lost her children again. A heartbroken woman told her story in a Facebook post and received an offer from a stranger who wanted to become a surrogate mother for a British child.

A few weeks after the miscarriage, White had a dream about her late grandfather, who died when she was four years old. In the dream, a relative assured his granddaughter that she was still pregnant. The next morning, the Briton went to the hospital and asked the doctors to check if she was pregnant. “They probably thought I was crazy. I was recorded as having lost children, and I was hysterical and crying, saying: “I had a dream. I am still pregnant,” she recalls.

As a result, the scan showed that White was indeed expecting twins. In October 2021, two girls were born: Aurora Azalea and Ophelia Lily.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the English city of Poole, Dorset, who was diagnosed with infertility by doctors, became a mother, having given birth to three children in a year: first a girl, and then twins. Emma Geirns was 25 years old when doctors told her she had a low chance of getting pregnant.