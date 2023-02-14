It is a pity that crooks are exactly the kind of people who prefer not to follow the rules, but in principle it is a nice thought that people who have no business in a parking garage are often not allowed to go there. A General Local Bye-Law (APV) then applies. But sometimes those APVs are just a bit too strictly enforced.

In parking garage De Mare in Alkmaar, two students have received a voucher for 100 euros each and an additional two times 9 euros for administration costs. The couple wants to eat a salad outside, but then it starts to rain. The two 16-year-olds take shelter in the parking garage and eat their lunch there, much to the dismay of two BOAs.

The rules are visible

The BOAs pull according to it Noordhollands Dagblad immediately their coupon book and write out two fines. So there is no warning. Later it turns out that there is indeed a sign with the text: ‘It is forbidden to stay in the garage other than to pick up or drop off your vehicle’. Rules are rules, but this sounds a bit exaggerated.

One of the students says they have to work six evenings at McDonald’s to pay the fine. Incidentally, the fine was already written in the Christmas holidays of 2022, but it only recently plopped on the mat. The students first try to get out of the fine with a letter of objection. Only the big question remains: were those BOAs allowed to be in the garage themselves when they were not parking?