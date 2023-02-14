By Pavel Polityuk

KIEV (Reuters) – Russian forces shelled Ukrainian troops and towns along the frontline in the Donetsk region on Tuesday in what appeared to be the first salvos of a new offensive, as Western allies gathered in Brussels to plan the increase in arms supplies to the Kiev government.

The town of Bakhmut in Donetsk, the main target of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invading army, was in a precarious position.

“There is not a single square meter in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones,” regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukraine’s national broadcaster.

He said Russian artillery was hitting targets along the front lines in Donetsk, which along with the Luhansk region makes up Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland and one of the Russians’ main targets.

As the first anniversary of the invasion approaches, the Kremlin has stepped up operations across a wide area of ​​southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.

Ahead of a meeting of defense ministers from the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Western countries needed to increase supplies of ammunition to Kiev.

“We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks,” he told reporters.

Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday its forces had repelled attacks on five settlements in Luhansk and six in Donetsk, including Bakhmut, in the past 24 hours.

They also repelled an attack on a town in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia in northeastern Ukraine.

“The situation is difficult as a whole, but under control,” said Kyrylenko. “The enemy was unable to achieve tactical or strategic success there.”

The Russian attack on Bakhmut has been led by mercenaries from the Wagner group. Britain said on Tuesday the mercenaries had made small gains on the northern outskirts over the past three days, but a push south from Bakhmut likely saw little progress.

The capture of Bakhmut would provide a springboard for Russia to advance into two larger cities in Donetsk — Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — and give Russia new momentum after months of setbacks following its invasion on February 24 last year.

Russia now controls swaths of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, including its nuclear power plant, almost all of Luhansk and more than half of Donetsk, including the regional capital. Despite not fully controlling any of the four regions, Moscow claims to have annexed them all.

With Ukraine desperate for more weapons, including fighter jets and long-range missiles, ministers from several NATO countries and Ukraine’s other allies in the so-called Ramstein group were meeting in Brussels to discuss more military aid.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed that Washington and NATO are with Ukraine for the long haul.

“This shared resolve will sustain Ukraine’s momentum in the coming weeks,” Austin said in Brussels.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Pavel Polityuk, Ron Popeski, Lydia Kelly and Aleksandar Vasovic)