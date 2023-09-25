Final Fantasy 16 is a full-bodied game full of cutscenes and dialogues, most of which see Clive Rosefield – the protagonist – at center stage. It is therefore not strange that after a few hours you start to notice that Clive repeats certain words very often. An example is “alright” (well or fine, in translation), which is said really often, as pointed out by PlayStation UK which collected a good number of “alright” by Clive on video and wrote on X “Is everything okay, Clive?” (are you alright Clive).
The funny part though is that Ben Starr – English voice actor of Clive – took the opportunity to respond to PlayStation UK, again in a joking manner, stating: “I see you, PlayStation UK.” and then clearly conclude with an “alright”.
Final Fantasy 16, sales are “alright”
“Alright” could actually be a bit of a badge of honor for Final Fantasy 16, given that the game – according to analysts – sold well, meaning it wasn’t a flop or even an out-of-scale success.
Square Enix itself said that initial sales were “in line” with expectations, although they did not reach the most optimistic forecast range.
#Final #Fantasy #PlayStation #jokes #Clives #alrights #voice #actor #responds