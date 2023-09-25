Final Fantasy 16 is a full-bodied game full of cutscenes and dialogues, most of which see Clive Rosefield – the protagonist – at center stage. It is therefore not strange that after a few hours you start to notice that Clive repeats certain words very often. An example is “alright” (well or fine, in translation), which is said really often, as pointed out by PlayStation UK which collected a good number of “alright” by Clive on video and wrote on X “Is everything okay, Clive?” (are you alright Clive).

The funny part though is that Ben Starr – English voice actor of Clive – took the opportunity to respond to PlayStation UK, again in a joking manner, stating: “I see you, PlayStation UK.” and then clearly conclude with an “alright”.