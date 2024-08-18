Ciudad Juarez.- On Saturday afternoon, medical personnel at the General Hospital reported to the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office the death of a patient due to violent causes.

The victim was admitted a few days ago for injuries caused by blows, mainly to the head.

Investigative elements of the Crimes Against Life Unit began investigations into where and under what circumstances he was attacked.

So far, the victim, who remains unknown, was removed by forensic personnel and taken to their facilities.

With this murder, the statistics for intentional homicides this month reached 39.