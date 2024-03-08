According to forecasts, the Frankfurt/Rhine-Main region will attract tens of thousands of workers by 2050. But who decides where a home is created for them? Every municipality or the entire region?

Vibrant center: Frankfurt and the region will remain a center of attraction for companies and workers in the coming decades. Image: Frank Röth

Exakt 99 local politicians currently have to submit to the three-folder draft of the Southern Hesse 2025 regional plan. It has been available since the end of January. It contains where the 170,000 apartments that, according to the Darmstadt Institute for Housing and Environment alone will be needed in the next ten years, will be built.

In the end, these 99 politicians will have to decide together which of the 184 municipalities in southern Hesse will have development opportunities and to what extent. The regional plan regulates which fields new residential and commercial areas can be built in the Rhine-Main area. For the first time, the plan provides for a cap on land use.