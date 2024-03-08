Weather | Little snowfall throughout the country – “I wouldn't talk about the last winter”

On Friday, it will snow in places in southern Finland, which will melt away by the evening.

“Finland there is high pressure and a northerly flow and there may be light snowfall in places”, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Viljamaa.

There has been light snowfall on Friday morning in the Uusimaa region, Kanta-Hämee and the southern parts of Pirkanmaa.

“There has been no change in the depth of the snow during the day, so the amount of possible snow is very small,” says Viljamaa.

Snow melts quickly, especially on busy roads or heavily used sidewalks, says another meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ville Siiskonen.

According to Siiskonen, the snow in the southern and central parts of the country has largely melted by evening.

According to Siiskonen, some snow has also fallen in the northern part of the country during the night. It can stay in the country at least until Friday, Siiskonen says.

The cornfield according to this, we cannot talk about the last winter. According to him, the weather is normal for the time of year.

“Usually in March, the snow starts to melt. After all, it has still been freezing at night, it has still been spring-winter weather. I wouldn't talk about last winter.”

The weather will be mostly cloudy in the next few days, the cloud cover will crack in some places, the sun may glimmer a little, he says.