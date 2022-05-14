After the Ministry of Commerce expressed the intention to export 10 million tons of wheat for the current fiscal year, the General Directorate of Foreign Trade imposed the veto due to the increase in the price of cereals, which threatens the food security of the Asian country . In addition, the high temperatures of recent weeks reduced the productivity of the harvest. The Government will comply with the agreements already collected, but will not provide more grains to the world until further notice.

As of this Saturday, India stopped wheat exports “with immediate effect”, with the only exception to those “for which an irrevocable letter of credit has been issued”, according to the General Directorate of Commerce reported on Friday night. through a statement.

In the letter, it is alleged that the measure is in line with the Government’s commitment to the “food security of India, neighboring countries and other vulnerable developing nations that are affected by sudden changes in the world market and cannot access sufficient supplies. wheat”.

In that sense, if it so decides, the Indian Administration will be empowered to issue a special permit for countries that are at risk of food shortages. “We don’t want wheat trade to happen in an unregulated way or hoarding to happen,” said China’s Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

This prohibition is motivated by the deep escalation of internal prices, which generated a record inflation in the last eight years and hits the pockets of citizens.

The high temperatures that India suffered were another inconvenience that limited the cultivation fields. © AP / Mahesh Kumar

The war in Ukraine, inflation and the heat wave, among the causes

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict also brought economic damage to India, such as the spike in wheat prices. With rising costs for labor, transportation, fuel, and packaging, grain surged.

This, added to other foods, energy and oil, generated national inflation of up to 7.79% in April, the highest figure since May 2014.

“It wasn’t the wheat alone. The increase in general prices raised concerns about inflation and that is why the government had to ban wheat exports,” an Indian official told Reuters.

In addition, the high temperatures experienced in recent weeks reduced the capacity of the crops. The heat wave rose to 47 degrees, reducing the yield of the fields.

To avoid a food crisis in the country, the decision aims to use the harvest to guarantee the well-being of the Indian inhabitants. However, the authorities clarified that it is a preventive resolution, but that it can be lifted when they consider it necessary.

This comes days after the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday set a goal of reaching 10 million tons of wheat exports in the current fiscal year, a record high.

India, second largest generator of wheat in the world

In the 2021-2022 period, India broke the record for wheat exports after reaching seven million tons, which meant an income of more than 2,000 million dollars, according to data provided by the General Directorate of Foreign Trade.

India is the second largest generator of wheat in the world, with 13.5% of global production, according to records from the Ministry of Commerce. It bags around 107 million tons of grain, but most of it goes to meet domestic needs.

Government estimates in February pointed to more than 111 million tons, the sixth consecutive record harvest, but for May they had to lower the figure to 105 million.

Due to the absence of crops in the Black Sea region, nullified by the war between Russia and Ukraine, countries that account for 30% of global exports of this cereal, the influence of New Delhi increased.

With EFE and Reuters