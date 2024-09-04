Mexico City.– Adrián Marcelo left La Casa de los Famosos México 2024 and the first thing he did was take a flight to Monterrey.

According to those close to the Monterrey native, despite his promise to give a statement to the media at Televisa San Ángel, where a press conference was called, the former reality show participant went home.

Sources consulted by Gente warn that the host also decided personally to leave the reality show, in which he has received thousands of criticisms on social networks for his clashes with other of his colleagues. They clarified that the announcement made by some sponsoring companies to withdraw because their values ​​of connection with the client are not compatible with those that the Televisa program is showing, was not even raised with Adrián Marcelo.

There was no pressure from Televisa, they stressed.

The television station will give its position on this during the course of the day.