04/09/2024 – 19:53

Wellington do Uber (PSB), a candidate for city councilor in the city of Tanguá (RJ), was found dead last Monday, the 2nd, in the Bandeirantes 2 neighborhood. Wellington was shot and found inside a Voyage model car. As no items were taken, the possibility of robbery was ruled out, the main line of investigation of the Civil Police is execution.

In a statement, the Civil Police stated that it is still in the investigation phase. “Officers are interviewing witnesses and searching for images from security cameras in the region,” it wrote. The corporation stated that the candidate had not reported threats to himself or to people close to the campaign.

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) released a statement expressing its condolences regarding the case. “PSB-RJ condemns the violence and expresses its full solidarity with Wellington’s family and friends,” the statement said, adding that it also demands “a swift and rigorous investigation to ensure that those responsible for this barbaric crime are punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Valber (PP), candidate for mayor of the coalition in which Wellington was running, declared that “it is difficult to find words that can alleviate the pain that all his friends and family are facing, but I hope they know about the legacy of helpfulness that he left us”.

Wellington was 40 years old and was running for the position of councilor for the third time. In 2016, he ran for the PRTB and in 2020 for Avante, but in both races he was an alternate.