The influencer Carolina Braedt She shocked her followers by ending her marriage to Bruno Vega in March of this year. After that, speculation began that she had an affair with a french citizen, whom he met during his stay in Paris. This rumor was confirmed some time later by the popular 'Fashaddicti', who just got engaged to her boyfriend, Anders Partouche. In this note, all the details of how their romantic relationship was. marriage proposal.

How was Carolina Braedt's romantic proposal with her boyfriend, Anders Partouche?

Carolina Braedt She surprised her fans by announcing, through her Instagram account, that her boyfriend of French origin, Anders Partouche, asked for her hand. She shared a video in which she remembered all the episodes that she experienced in 2023 and in this clip she saw how she became engaged to her future husband.

Along those lines, the French businessman knelt down and gave an engagement ring to Braedt while they were walking up a mountain.

“You can't imagine how many times I have cried editing this 'recap' of 2023. Wow, seriously how many emotions and surprises this year brought. Thank you, life, for always surprising me,” added the popular 'Fashaddicti'. For his part, her boyfriend, Anders Partouchewrote: “This is my future wife. I love you.”

Was Carolina Braedt unfaithful to her ex-husband Bruno Vega with a French businessman?

After communicating his separation from Bruno Vega,Carolina Braedt He traveled to Paris, a city where he took several photos that generated curiosity, since his followers discovered that a french man He shared images similar to hers on social networks.

The most notable photograph was one in which the Frenchman is seen holding the hand of a woman who had the same nail design as Carolina Braedt. This caused people to accuse the content creator of cheating on Bruno Vega.

Given this, Braedt She ended up revealing that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband. “My relationship with Bruno was very deteriorated… On my trip to Paris, in February, I decided to end the relationship (…). Arriving in Lima, he was the first and the only one to find out that I had met another person,”held.

Carolina Braedt confessed that she was unfaithful to Bruno Vega with a French citizen. Photo: Instagram capture/Carolina Braedt

