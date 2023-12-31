Ice hockey | Nuoret Leijonat could be excited until the end – the quarter-final opposition is clear

Canada beat Germany after a surprisingly hard time.

Young Lions was able to excite his quarter-final opponent until the last. The big favorite Canada made it hard, but in the end beat Germany 6-3.

Thus, Finland will face Slovakia in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. If Germany had managed to grab a sensational victory, Finland would have had to challenge champion favorite USA in the quarterfinals.

The other quarterfinal pairs are Sweden-Switzerland, USA-Latvia and Canada-Czech Republic.

Germany played Sunday's match with their backs against the wall. A loss means that they will have to be eliminated from their place in the main series with Norway.

Canada's the match got off to a disastrous start when Conor Geekie knocked himself out of the match with a head tackle after only 11 seconds. With the ensuing five-minute advantage Julian Lutz took Germany into the lead.

Canada still won the opening set of Macklin Celebrin and by Brayden Jager with goals to the lead, but Germany did not give up. Roman Kechter equalized the readings in the second set – again with superiority.

Even in the third set, Canada still gave Germany a lead. by Owen Beck maple leaf shirts after the lead goal Jordan Dumais received a 2+2 minute penalty for a high stick, during which Julius Sumpf equalized again.

However, Dumais canceled out his penalty just under a minute later by hitting himself with the upper hand. Four minutes before the end of the match, Celebrini eased Canada's position with his second goal of the night. Easton Cowan ended Germany's pursuit of an empty net.