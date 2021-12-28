Throughout the existence of Dragon ball, Goku He has faced many very strong opponents who have required a great effort to defeat them. From the wicked Piccolo and currently the mighty Granolah, the cast of villains is constantly growing. But there is one that has stood since the time of Z.

Fans of Dragon ball they immediately recognize the galactic emperor, Freeza. This has been one of the most detestable villains of the creation of Akira toriyama because he is responsible for eliminating almost the entire Saiyan race, not to mention that he killed Krillin. Of course it was also the cause of Goku will transform for the first time into a super saiyan.

Some of Frieza’s mysteries have been revealed in Dragon Ball

Although we have spent years with Freeza, the reality is that we do not know much about this villain from Dragon ball. Fortunately that has changed thanks to the magazine V-Jump, who decided to do a special article on the history of the conqueror. In addition, the Twitter user, Todd blankenship, shared translations of it so fans around the world can understand it.

This special of Dragon ball revealed that Freeza he was blessed with excellent combat skills. However, the one in charge of amassing the great empire that we saw was his father, the King Cold. He conquered planets and united other alien races to his armies, it was here that the Ginyu forces and the Saiyans.

Coming to terms with the planet Vegeta it took many years during which King Cold decided to retire. It was then that Freeza He stayed in control of the huge empire his father had developed and increased his power with the help of the Saiyans. What happened next and to all the fans of Dragon ball they know.

Although we would have liked to know a little more about the psychology of the character, it is interesting to know that Freeza He owes a lot to his father. Maybe the King Cold could have been a great rival for Goku Had they been at their peak, he must have been a fearsome after all to bring together so many mighty warriors under his command. What did you think of this story of the villain of Dragon ball?

