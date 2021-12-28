Mathieu van der Poel will not be at the start of Azencross in Loenhout on Thursday. After the Dendermonde World Cup race, won by Van Aert on Sunday, the Dutchman had to face back pain again. The pain worsened on Monday in the Heusden-Zolder test, again won by the Belgian Van Aert, where Van der Poel retired as a precaution. Medical examinations revealed a suspected hernia of an intervertebral, which means the Dutchman has to temporarily stop. The world champion has to give up both Loenhout and the World Cup stage in Hulst.

The future

–

After New Year’s Eve, the Dutch champion Alpecin will be checked again and the situation will be better understood in order to draw up a recovery plan. “This is a setback – declared Christoph Roodhooft, on behalf of Alpecin-Fenix ​​-, but there is no reason to panic. Doctors guarantee us a complete recovery. Even if this will lead to a change in the ambitions for the cyclocross World Championships ”. Mathieu Van Der Poel began to suffer from back problems after a very bad fall in the Olympic mountain bike test in Tokyo on July 26th. He had been forced to skip the MTB World Championships in Val di Sole and had managed to return in mid-September in time for his beloved Roubaix, which closed in third place. Vdp explains: “It’s frustrating. The problem has been around for some time and I’m a little relieved that there is an identifiable cause that can be fixed with extra rest and treatment. Everyone knows that the World Cup in the United States is the first major milestone of 2022, but it is certainly not the only one nor the last. I will only resume competitions when I am completely ready. If I get to the World Cup, it’s better. Otherwise, we will meet again at the classics of the North “.