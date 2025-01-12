Glittering golden, the tinsel snippets floated to the ground before kick-off, at such a leisurely pace that Andrea Berg could easily have performed her 3:19-minute piece “Fly with me away” in this time. The singer was recently part of the New Year’s Eve hit boom that Florian Silbereisen organized on December 31st in BMW Park. And the snippets from the confetti cannon had apparently been shot precisely onto the steel beam under the hall roof – and were left lying there in large numbers. Now that Herrsching’s volleyball players welcomed VfB Friedrichshafen for a duel on Friday evening, they constantly trickled down onto the LED floor. The kick-off was delayed and referee Joachim Mattner had to interrupt the game again and again – due to the acute risk of glitter, disruption and slipping.

In the end it shined and sparkled a bit from the perspective of the WWK Volleys, who usually play in an oversized circle in front of a manageable backdrop. They brought Friedrichshafen to the brink of defeat in front of 2,400 spectators and at least secured a point with a 2:3 (26:24, 19:25, 20:25, 25:21, 12:15) after well over two hours of play . “Who knows what this point is still worth,” said managing director Max Hauser, who was even more pleased about the atmospheric hall: “So many spectators and then a tiebreak,” Hauser rejoiced. So far it has mostly been the case that Herrsching has been disappointing in games in which the backdrop in Munich was magnificent.

And the prospects for the rest of the season are also quite rosy. The Herrschingers remain in fourth place – and thus maintain their chance of making it to the playoff semi-finals for the first time. If they remain in fourth place until the end of the main round, they would bypass the currently best three, i.e. Berlin, Lüneburg and Friedrichshafen, in the round of the last eight.

It was a duel on equal terms on Friday, but it was marked by nervousness and mistakes. Both main attackers – Friedrichshafen’s Michal Superlak, after all league MVP last season, and Herrsching’s Filip John – had had a day for which there are not even silver tinsel snippets. Others stepped in, like Herrsching’s outside attacker Daniel Gruvaeus. The Swede, who was named most valuable player on Friday, scored 23 points, including three blocks and two aces, and a good attack rate of 53 percent. But above all, the 25-year-old shone in the assumption that was Herrsching’s key to reaching the fifth set. “He was an impact player today, with his Swedish calm and his positive emotions,” said Herrsching’s coach Thomas Ranner. Substitute Laurenz Welsch also looked good. Friedrichshafen’s blocker Ivan Masso couldn’t stop the volleys either. With seven blocks and a total of 18 points, the powerful Cuban, alongside Canadian Jackson Young, was the guarantee for VfB’s success, at the end of which no more tinsel fell from the ceiling.